High Fade's Brixton Bash (Late Night Show)

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 7 Jun, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£13

About

We're running it backkk! Highfades 13th June show has sold out... SO we've got them back for a late-night show and they'll be bringing some sick artists along with them.

Very Limited Tickets for this so don't miss out!

🎸 MEGA LINEUP TBA SOON 🎸

This is an 18+ event (Valid ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

High Fade

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Accessibility information

