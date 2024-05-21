Top track

Jack Brandfield - Andorinha

Jazz Night with Jack Brandfield Trio

MODE
Tue, 21 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMiami
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dive into the rhythms of Jazz Night every Tuesday at MODE, where we feature a rotating lineup of Miami's top jazz talents. This week, revel in the soulful sounds of the Jack Brandfield Trio. Born and raised in NYC, Jack, a Downbeat-awarded saxophonist, bri...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by MODE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

MODE

2 S Miami Ave, Miami, Florida 33130, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

