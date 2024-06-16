Top track

Starter Car - Dumb Luck

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Starter Car / Red Peril / Drowse / 808g

The George Tavern
Sun, 16 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Starter Car - Dumb Luck
Got a code?

About

Starter Car: Since forming in August last year, Starter Car have had the pedal to the metal. Having headlined The Windmill twice, and playing in The Ivy House and Cavendish Arms multiple times, the band hit the studio and recorded their first two singles i...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The George Tavern
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
808g, Drowse, Red Peril and 1 more

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.