Model Man (DJ)

Belgrave Music Hall
Fri, 24 May, 5:00 pm
Free

Kicking off the Bank Holiday weekend we welcome Model Man for a very special DJ set in the Canteen. A descendant of the UK’s electronic music lineage, Model Man (AKA Mark Brandon) embodies the free-spirited culture that emerged with the acid house revoluti...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.
Model Man

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open5:00 pm
350 capacity
