DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Kicking off the Bank Holiday weekend we welcome Model Man for a very special DJ set in the Canteen. A descendant of the UK’s electronic music lineage, Model Man (AKA Mark Brandon) embodies the free-spirited culture that emerged with the acid house revoluti...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs