Fatiha El-Ghorri: Cockney Stacking Doll (WIP)

The Tom Thumb Theatre
Thu, 23 May, 8:30 pm
ComedyMargate
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Margate Fringe Festival presents:

Fatiha El-Ghorri: Cockney Stacking Doll (Work In Progress)

Underneath Fatiha’s colourful hijab is a mind full of cutting observations and engaging witticism of the life and times of a British Muslim woman. Winner of the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Margate Fringe Festival
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Fatiha El-Ghorri

Venue

The Tom Thumb Theatre

2A Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2LB, United Kingdom
Doors open8:15 pm

