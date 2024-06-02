DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Waves of Dub #1 par l’association SET THE VIBE

IBOAT
Sun, 2 Jun, 3:00 pm
DJBordeaux
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Réserve ton 2 juin de 15h à 22h 🔉

Pour cette occasion nous avons la chance d’inviter pleins d’artistes et de crews talentueux à jouer sur ce si beau bateau 😎

Mais nous avons surtout la chance de pouvoir ramener la sono des Massive Skankers! Et vous aur...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par IBOAT X SET THE VIBE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Culture Dub, Guru Pope, Dub Browser

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open3:00 pm

