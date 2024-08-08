DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Screen Rot Podcast LIVE ft Special Guest

The Bill Murray
Thu, 8 Aug, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£12.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Screen Rot Podcast, hosted by Jacob Hawley and Jake Farrell, is the show where we discuss the weirdest and worst content that's been rotting our screens and our minds. It's Monday Night football for internet rubbish. Each week we discuss a different co...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jacob Hawley

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open5:30 pm
Accessibility information

