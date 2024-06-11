DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Catie Wilkins: Comedy Work In Progress

The Bill Murray
Tue, 11 Jun, 5:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Catie Wilkins (Drunk Women Solving Crime podcast) is returning to stand up with a new show questioning how to avoid being bullied by your own children; how to cope with a snoring husband who insists he isn’t snoring (or even asleep); and how far into forep...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open4:30 pm

