Top track

Dead To Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Futuristic

El Club Detroit
Sun, 28 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
From $27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dead To Me
Got a code?

About

Growing up around music from his father & 8 siblings it was inevitable that Futuristic

would be a natural. The household was filled with hip-hop, rock & funk vibes all giving

the young artist an eclectic palate to begin a very successful journey....

All ages
Presented by El Club.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Futuristic

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.