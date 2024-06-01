DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Djibril Cissé aka Tcheba

E1
Sat, 1 Jun, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

On the evening of the 2024 Champions League Final (Sat 1st June) we welcome former professional footballer Djibril Cisse aka Tcheba to the Warehouse for an unmissable performance.

The ex professional saw Champions League trophies, Golden Boots and many ot...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Djibril Cisse Tcheba

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.