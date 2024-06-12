DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nice N' Spiky Comedy: Angela Barnes & Marjolein Robertson

The Forge at The Lower Third
Wed, 12 Jun, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join top comedians Angela and Marjolein as they test out their new shows in The Forge at The Lower Third.

Angela Barnes: Work in Progress

Join Angela Barnes (Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, The News Quiz) as she tries...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Nice n Spiky
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

