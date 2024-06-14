Top track

Pulp - Disco 2000

Underground X Pulp Nite Dance Party

Grand Star Jazz Club
Fri, 14 Jun, 9:30 pm
PartyHollywood
$11.33

About

Friday, June 14th It's PULP NITE.Do you remember the first time? UNDERGROUND does & FRIDAY (June 14th) we celebrate PULP & all things related! Underground has been paying homage to Pulp since we first opened our doors and once again we pay tribute to the b...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Club Underground.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Grand Star Jazz Club

943 North Broadway, Los Angeles, California 90012, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

