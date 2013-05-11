DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Palermo Festival 2024 - abbonamento

I Candelai
11 May - 13 May
GigsPalermo
€33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Palermo Festival

11-12 MAGGIO 2024

Parco Villa Filippina • i Candelai • Aeroporto Boccadifalco*

🎟 Acquista ora l'abbonamento full pass per risparmiare 10€ sulle due giornate di festival. Ticket disponibile solo online.

Lineup: BLUEM • Casadilego • Ch...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Palermo Festival

Venue

I Candelai

Via dei Candelai, 65, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open4:30 pm

