IMPORT EXPORT "MEDS" RELEASE FEIEREI

Monarch
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Import Export, das ist Dialog, Transfer, Kontrast. Das sind Einsen und Nullen, Graustufen und Schockfarben, Slowmotion und Zeitraffer, Josi Miller und Stefan Heinrich. Der haptisch-lineare, von Großstadt-Appeal durchzogene Sound des Producer-Duo bewegt sic...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von dq agency und ZentralRat Mitte.
Lineup

Import Export

Venue

Monarch

Skalitzer Str. 134, 10999 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

