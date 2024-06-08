DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PARIS CHILI GANG 🌶️

Le Mazette
Sat, 8 Jun, 12:00 am
PartyParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

L’amour du piment dans toutes ses formes, l’amour des sensations fortes, bienvenue au Paris Chili Gang 🌶️

Penny and Ka et Mala Boom, deux adresses bien pimentées, ont décidé d’organiser avec Le Mazette aka le boat aux teufs épicées, un événement qui marq...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.