Tony Romera

SPYBAR
Sat, 29 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tony Romera first stepped onto the scene 10 years ago as a fresh-faced 20 year old looking to make waves and disrupt the conventional Electronic music world with his unique style and French-house inspired beats. Since then he's been busy releasing music an...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tony Romera

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

