ABBA vs Fleetwood Mac: A Bank Holiday Disco Party

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Sun, 26 May, 10:00 pm
PartyManchester
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After a sold out club night last Bank Holiday weekend, we’re back with a night of DJs spinning the best of ABBA, Fleetwood Mac and other dance floor classics.

Expect selections of originals and edits from both powerhouse bands alongside a treasure-trove o...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

