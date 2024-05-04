Top track

Altar Flower

Kiezsalon 2024 Opening Day 2

Zionskirche
Sat, 4 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€11.22

For the 2024 season opening, Kiezsalon returns to the Zionskirche for a full weekend program. Following Friday's line up of Ka Baird, Antonina Nowacka and Josephine Foster, on Saturday, we continue with zitherist Blue Lake, avant-garde saxophonist Zoh Amba...

All ages
Venue

Zionskirche

Zionskirchplatz, Zionskirchstr., Berlin, 10119, Deutschland
Doors open7:00 pm

