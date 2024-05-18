Top track

Japanese Television - Tick Tock

Japanese Television, Lo Barnes, heavy wild, NO TV

Justines
Sat, 18 May, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Japanese Television

Informed by UFO encounters, ritualism, robots, Northern Soul, and solar flares, space-surf-psych-rock quartet Japanese Television continues the quest to spread their fuzzy gospel.

Heavy Wild

With five singles out in the last 18 month...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL.
Lineup

Japanese Television, Lo Barnes, heavy wild

Venue

Justines

1-2 Marine Gardens, Margate, Margate, CT9 1UH, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

