Top track

Albatross

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Paige Stark EP Release Show

Scribble
Sun, 9 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$15.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Albatross
Got a code?

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Paige Stark EP Release Show

W/ Johanna Samuels

6/9/2024 at Scribble

Paige Stark was born under a Capricorn sun and a Gemini moon. Right on the beaches of Southern California. Perhaps this fact is partly responsible for the duality...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Paige Stark, Johanna Samuels

Venue

Scribble

5541 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90042, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.