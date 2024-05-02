DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Eulogy Presents: Cigarettes @ Sunset
with Yesterday's Clothes and Paprika!
Thursday, May 2nd, 2024
Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801
Doors 7PM || Show 8PM
Cigarettes @ Sunset
Question everything, answer nothing. Best friends who really real...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.