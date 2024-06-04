Top track

Dom & Jesse - Are You Happy Now

Dom & Jesse & Friends

MilkBoy
Tue, 4 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$16.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Meet Philadelphia + soundroom Presents:

Dom & Jesse and Friends with special guests A.N.T., Brooke Falls, Steven Vizirov at MilkBoy

Hosted by Nugget from q102

Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Doors: 7:00 PM | Show: 8:00 PM

21+

Visit https://milkboyphilly.com/fa...

This is a 21+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

MilkBoy

1100 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

