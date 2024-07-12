DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Body & Dis Fig

The Vera Project
Fri, 12 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Vera Project Presents

Friday July 12th, 2024

The Body & Dis Fig

Cel Genesis

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Vera Project.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cel Genesis

Venue

The Vera Project

305 Harrison Street, Seattle, Washington 98109, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.