DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rusty De La Croix, The Blind Trees, Mudd Foote, Dirtydom & The Vibe, Pedro Bernardez

The Mint
Fri, 24 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Rusty de la Croix was born in Baton Rouge, LA. The son of a short order cook at The Barnacle whose specialty was Rusty's crusty etouffée. Although he never knew his father, it is rumored that he was a decorated member of the French navy dishonorably discha...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Mint.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rusty de la Croix, Dirtydom & The Vibe

Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.