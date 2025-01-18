Top track

Lone Digger

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Caravan Palace

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette
Sat, 18 Jan 2025, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lone Digger
Got a code?

About

Leur cocktail musical insolite et unique, qui emprunte au jazz et au swing des années folles, leur vaut un succès international qui continue de s’écrire et de se confirmer au fil de leurs sorties d’albums, de leurs tournées mondiales ou de leurs clips à l’...

Présenté par ASTERIOS SPECTACLES.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Caravan Palace

Venue

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette

211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.