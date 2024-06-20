DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Robert's Westside Welcomes
SEOPCO TRIVIA NIGHT
All Tickets Include: 1 Free Drink Ticket + Food & Trivia
Trivia Hosts Nick and Kara Kelly Sakellaris
Catering provided by Berwyn Chicken Company
Music provided by DJ Bounce House
Teams of 10 People: $500...
