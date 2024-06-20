DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SEOPCO Trivia Night

Robert's Westside
Thu, 20 Jun, 6:30 pm
SocialChicago
From $51.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Robert's Westside Welcomes

SEOPCO TRIVIA NIGHT

All Tickets Include: 1 Free Drink Ticket + Food & Trivia

Trivia Hosts Nick and Kara Kelly Sakellaris

Catering provided by Berwyn Chicken Company

Music provided by DJ Bounce House

Teams of 10 People: $500...

This is an 21`+ event
Presented by Robert's Westside.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

