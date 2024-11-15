Top track

Ratu$ - ÉTRANGER

RATU$

IBOAT
Fri, 15 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SAUCE PROD. présente : RATU$ à l'IBOAT le 15/11/2024 !

Ratu$ est un rappeur originaire de Pierrefitte-sur-Seine (93380) signé dans le label Saboteurs Records, label fondé par les artistes Deen Burbigo et Eff Gee. Proche des membres du label parisien R.P.T...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par SAUCE PROD.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ratu$

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open8:00 pm

