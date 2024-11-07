Top track

Quantum Physics

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ruby Waters: What's The Point Tour

Underground Arts
Thu, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Quantum Physics
Got a code?

About

Ruby Waters at Underground Arts

Thursday, November 7, 2024

Doors: 7:00 PM | Show: 8:00 PM

21+

Visit https://undergroundarts.org for venue details including how to get here, parking, FAQ, UA Merch, Private Events, & everything else.

This is a 21+ event
Underground Arts Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ruby Waters

Venue

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.