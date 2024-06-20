DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Barbican Estate

The Grace
Thu, 20 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Barbican Estate

Don’t let the name fool you: the members of psych rock group Barbican Estate didn’t actually grow up there – the Tokyo act are just big fans of Brutalist architecture. References to titans of art and culture are common for them, and they’ve cited the Beat Read more

Event information

14+ (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Barbican Estate, Deadbeat Painters, ISABELLE de JOUR

Venue

The Grace

Highbury Cres, Highbury East, London N5 1RD, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

