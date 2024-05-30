Top track

Average Life Complaints - Fish & Chips

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Average Life Complaints + guests ('Back To Work!’ mini-album launch)

The Old Blue Last
Thu, 30 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Average Life Complaints - Fish & Chips
Got a code?

About

We're delighted to welcome London outfit Average Life Complaints who will be celebrating the launch of their new mini-album 'Back To Work'.

With barbed grooves and rumbling bass lines, the band look past the facade of modern living and put a marker down f...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Old Blue Last.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Average Life Complaints

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.