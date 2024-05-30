Top track

Honey I'm Fucked

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

One Final Boss + Lily Rieke Marty + Danny Carroll

LARK
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Honey I'm Fucked
Got a code?

About

Fun Music About Serious Things: One Final Boss + Lily Rieke Marty + Danny Caroll live

An indie/folky/antifolky sort of night with more upbeat tunes and downbeat lyrics than you can shake a stick at.

One Final Boss:

Based in Berlin, One Final Boss is the...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Pianola Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lily Rieke Marty, Danny Carroll

Venue

LARK

Holzmarktstraße 15-18, 10179 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.