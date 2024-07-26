Top track

Newgrounds Death Rugby - D & D Is Gay (But So Am I So This Tracks)

Newgrounds Death Rugby

The Nono Room
Fri, 26 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$21.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Newgrounds Death Rugby & Oolong land in Toronto on July 27!

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Not Dead Yet
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Newgrounds Death Rugby, Oolong

Venue

The Nono Room

1280 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X7, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

