Kash'd Out w/ Dale and The Zdubs

The Music Yard
Fri, 28 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsCharlotte
From $17.89

About

Announcing Kash'd Out with special guest Dale and the Zdubs coming to The Music Yard on Friday, June 28th!

Kash'd Out is a Reggae/Rock band from Orlando, FL who quickly caught the attention of Pepper, who signed the band to their label and released “The H...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dale and the ZDubs, Kash'd Out

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States

Doors open6:00 pm
750 capacity

