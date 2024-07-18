DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Blair Borax/Alex Dunn/David Lawrence & The Spoonful

Skylark Lounge
Thu, 18 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsDenver
$14.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Blair Borax

With Alex Dunn and David Lawrence & The Spoonful

With vocal stylings reminiscent of jazz classics, Blair Borax delivers a unique blend of unapologetic songwriting that fearlessly tackles the taboo and irresistibly catchy pop melodies that sta...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Skylark Lounge.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

David Lawrence And The Spoonful, Alex Dunn, Blair Borax

Venue

Skylark Lounge

140 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.