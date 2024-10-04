Top track

The South

The Crescent
Fri, 4 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
About The South

A reincarnation of pop-rock band The Beautiful South, The South pick up the dry humour, country soul and sophisticated jazz from where the original band left it in 2007, delivering their signature numbers alongside new releases.

Event information

Last seen in York thirteen years ago and back performing an intimate club show featuring singer Alison Wheeler singer ex-Beautiful South.

When that great British pop institution The Beautiful South split in 2007, some members of the band didn’t feel ready...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Mr H.
Lineup

The South

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

