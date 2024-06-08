DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KOKO Electronic: Adana Twins

KOKO
Sat, 8 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £14.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hamburg born house lovers, Adana Twins, debut the theatre bringing a deep seated desire to transmit emotion through electronic music while expanding their creative horizons. With a series of highly regarded releases on labels such as Diynamic, Afterlife, I...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by KOKO.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

1
Adana Twins, Andhim, Miura and 1 more

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

