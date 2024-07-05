Top track

SlobHeads - Andy's Got a Gun

Garageland Brighton – Slobheads, Electric Cowboy Club

Daltons
Fri, 5 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
Free

About SlobHeads

TWO PIECE PUNK BAND STRAIGHT OUT OF SOUTH-WEST LONDON

SLOBHEADS are a hard slap in the face of aggressive, tongue and cheek chants that are hard not to sing along too. You know you wanna.

Followed by a solid brick wall of catchy punk rock noise.

Event information

Garageland London brings the party to the seaside with our FIRST instalment of Garageland Brighton at DALTONS!

DALTONS is a brand new venue for us and we are extremely excited to be able to announce that this event will be the first of our upco***...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Garageland London.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SlobHeads, Electric Cowboy Club, Shin Splints and 1 more

Venue

Daltons

BN2 1TB, Brighton, Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

