Bear And The Beasts/Cipriano/White Sands

Skylark Lounge
Sat, 25 May, 8:00 pm
GigsDenver
$14.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
With Cipriano and White Sands

Bear and the Beasts play soul-tinged orchestral Americana music somewhere between Aaron Copland and Bruce Springsteen. Fronted by singer-songwriter, Bear Redmon's heartfelt lyrics and bone-chilling vocals, and flanked by an i...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Skylark Lounge.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

White Sands, Bear And The Beasts

Venue

Skylark Lounge

140 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

