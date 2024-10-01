Top track

The Wedding Present - Kennedy

The Wedding Present 'Bizarro' 35th Anniversary

The Assembly Leamington
Tue, 1 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsRoyal Leamington Spa
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About The Wedding Present

The Wedding Present are an indie rock band from Leeds who were closely linked to the C86 scene in the '80s. Over the decades – and between hiatuses and lineup changes – the band's sound has remained guitar-driven, pulling from jangly pop, grunge and acoust

Event information

AGMP Concerts present

THE WEDDING PRESENT

Bizarro 35th Anniversary

The Wedding Present celebrate the 35th anniversary of Bizarro, the band's second studio LP, by performing it in full along with fan favourites and the greatest hits.

Released on the 23r...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Wedding Present

Venue

The Assembly Leamington

Spencer St, Royal Leamington Spa, Leamington Spa CV31 3NF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

