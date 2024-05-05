DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jazz Club

Belgrave Music Hall
Sun, 5 May, 12:00 pm
DJLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BELGRAVE MUSIC HALL PRESENTS

EARLY MAY BANK HOLIDAY SPECIAL

JAZZ CLUB

WITH

GIP DAMMONE (DIG! FAMILY, TOTALLY WIRED RADIO)

SIMON HARRISON (BASIC SOUL RADIO)

JC CREW:

BARRY'S HERE

ANDY ALLEN

MARK HEPWORTH

TONY TODD

Bank Holiday Sunday is shapin...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.
Lineup

Gip Dammone, The JC Jazz Crew, Barry's here and 2 more

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open12:00 pm
350 capacity

