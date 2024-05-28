DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

IMY2, Zoë Fromer, Frau

The Sultan Room
Tue, 28 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Experience an electrifying night at the Sultan Room in Brooklyn, NY, headlined by the sensational IMY2 (Nashville, TN) with support from Zoe Fromer and Frau. IMY2, known for their loyal and growing YouTube following, will be showcasing their debut EP "Far...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

frau, Zoë Fromer, IMY2

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
280 capacity

