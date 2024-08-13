DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Heavy Temple w/ Valley Of The Sun, The Well, Psalm

Sinwave
Tue, 13 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
From $15.76The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

HEAVY TEMPLE, purveyors of fifth-dimensional riffs from Philly, take over SINWAVE in Las Vegas Tuesday August 13th! With special guests VALLEY OF THE SUN, THE WELL and PSALM

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Well, Valley of the Sun, Heavy Temple

Venue

Sinwave

1412 South Main Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.