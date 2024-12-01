DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Never one to settle or slow down, Elles Bailey, the award winning, smokey voiced, far touring chanteuse who has powered her way to the forefront of the British Americana and Roots scenes in recent years, has announced her 4th studio album ‘Beneath the Neon...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.