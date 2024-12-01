Top track

Cheats and Liars

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Elles Bailey

Brudenell Social Club
Sun, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£25.05

About

Never one to settle or slow down, Elles Bailey, the award winning, smokey voiced, far touring chanteuse who has powered her way to the forefront of the British Americana and Roots scenes in recent years, has announced her 4th studio album ‘Beneath the Neon...

This is a 14+ event
The Gig Cartel Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Elles Bailey

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

