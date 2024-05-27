DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tenci

Lily's Snack Bar
Mon, 27 May, 7:30 pm
GigsBoone
$14.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A Swollen River, A Well Overflowing is Tenci’s second album, following their 2020 debut My Heart Is An Open Field, which introduced Jess Shoman’s musical explorations to the world.

Shoman admits that their first album dealt with letting go of painful life...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Lily's Snack Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Lily's Snack Bar

455 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

