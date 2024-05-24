DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
TOU
TOU es el proyecto musical de Albert Segura, músico y compositor afincado en Barcelona. En este nuevo proyecto musical podemos encontrar reminiscencias de Rock Psicodélico, de DreamPop, de Krautrock o PostRock.
Con una amplia trayectoria en la escena...
