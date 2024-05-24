DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TOU + Echoes In Smoke + MoVA

Sala Taro
Fri, 24 May, 7:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€11.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

TOU

TOU es el proyecto musical de Albert Segura, músico y compositor afincado en Barcelona. En este nuevo proyecto musical podemos encontrar reminiscencias de Rock Psicodélico, de DreamPop, de Krautrock o PostRock.

Con una amplia trayectoria en la escena...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por MUSIC FOR AIRPORTS S.L.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sala Taro

Carrer de Rossend Arús, 9, 08014 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.