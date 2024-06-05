DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Superflash | Saphir Belkheir + Pauline Lavogez

Point Ephémère
Wed, 5 Jun, 8:00 pm
TheatreParis
From €11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

SUPERFLASH | SAPHIR BELKHEIR + PAULINE LAVOGEZ
04.06 & 05.06 à Point Éphémère
avec le soutien de l'Onda - Office national de diffusion artistique

Grand Studio
20h00
Prévente : 13,00€ / 10,00€ tarif réduit*
Sur place : 15,00€ / 13,00€ tarif rédu...

-
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.