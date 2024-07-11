DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

10 years of Lana Del Rey's 'Ultraviolence'

The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Thu, 11 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This July, the world-acclaimed Testify gospel choir recreate Lana Del Rey's seminal album 'Ultraviolence', for a one-time special 10 year anniversary show.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Brixton

40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

