DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nick White - Teenage Dream

The Bill Murray
Sun, 8 Sept, 5:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£18.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

After selling out his London shows in 2023, Nick White is embarking on a UK tour with his brand-new standup show "Teenage Dream".

Creative expression is something Nick White has always yearned for, even if it wasn’t always easy. Join Nick as he looks back...

This is an 15+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.