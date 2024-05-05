Top track

UPSET STOMACH / beachtown / KUNUBU /Prince Klido / The Gathering Doubt

Two Palms
Sun, 5 May, 6:00 pm
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A Bank Holiday celebration of manic dyspeptic indie prog icons Upset Stomach and the release of their new single: Antz.

Upset Stomach

Slipknot on estrogen, ABBA on mescaline

beachtown

“beachtown feel like they could soundtrack my dreams [...] so hect...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Found Futures
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
The Gathering Doubt, Kunubu, beachtown and 1 more

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

