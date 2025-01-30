Top track

Anunciação - Ao Vivo

Alçeu Valenca & Orquestra Ouro Preto

Barbican Hall
Thu, 30 Jan 2025, 7:00 pm
Alceu Valença is one of the most influential artists in Brazil. The legendary singer-songwriter is the creator of his own distinctive musical style and is a mesmerizing live performer.

For 40 years, Valença has developed an extensive career releasing 35 a...

All ages (under 14s accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Alceu Valença

Barbican Hall

Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS
Doors open7:00 pm
2000 capacity

